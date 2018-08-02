Rays' Tommy Pham: Exits due to injury
Pham was lifted from Thursday's matchup against the Angels after being struck by a pitch on his right foot, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Pham managed to remain in the game for a few innings after getting hit by a pitch, but he'd ultimately be replaced by Mallex Smith in left field. The severity of Pham's injury remains unclear, but he'll be considered day-to-day until more information is released.
