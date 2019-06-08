Rays' Tommy Pham: Exits with wrist contusion

Pham left Saturday afternoon's game against the Red Sox after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist, though X-rays revealed nothing worse than a contusion, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Pham was able to remain in the game initially but was eventually pulled in favor of Guillermo Heredia. The Rays haven't ruled out Pham playing in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.