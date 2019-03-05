Rays' Tommy Pham: Expected to DH Wednesday
Pham (shoulder) is expected to serve as the Rays' designated hitter in Wednesday's spring game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pham is not in the lineup for Tuesday's spring contest, but he apparently will not be sidelined much longer. It was announced Sunday that Pham could serve as the DH for a few days, so he may not play the field for a little while longer. As things stand, he is on track to be ready for Opening Day.
