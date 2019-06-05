Rays' Tommy Pham: Expects to return Thursday

Pham (lower leg) said he is "1000 percent" sure he'll be in the starting lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham is out of the lineup for a fifth straight game Wednesday, but he ran at 100 percent prior to the contest and relayed afterwards that he's been cleared to play. He'll likely be available off the bench Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, Pham was hitting .300/.414/.483 with eight homers and six stolen bases in 53 games.