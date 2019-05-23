Rays' Tommy Pham: Extends hit streak with homer

Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.

He's now hit safely in eight straight games, although Pham had only one hit in each of those contests. The 31-year-old is slashing a solid .279/.393/.436 on the season with six homers, six steals, 19 runs and 20 RBI through 45 games.