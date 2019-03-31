Rays' Tommy Pham: Flashing speed early

Pham went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

The Rays showed Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos little respect, going 3-for-3 on the basepaths, with Pham's swipe coming on the front half of a double steal in the eighth inning. The 31-year-old outfielder is already 2-for-2 on his own attempts through the first three games of the year, a promising start for a player who racked up 40 steals over the last two seasons.