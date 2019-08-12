Rays' Tommy Pham: Gets day off

Pham is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Pham will head to the bench for Monday's series opener in San Diego as the Rays look to manage the hand injury he's been dealing with since the end of July. Guillermo Heredia is starting in right field and hitting leadoff in place of Pham, who has gone just 5-for-30 since initially suffering the injury July 28.