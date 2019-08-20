Rays' Tommy Pham: Goes deep again

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs overall in a loss to the Mariners on Monday.

Pham opened the scoring on the night for the Rays with a 447-foot blast to left center in the first off Marco Gonzales, the outfielder's second straight round tripper and third in the last five games overall. The 31-year-old's bat has heated up again after a brief 1-for-18 skid, as he's 6-for-18 with a double and five RBI to along with the trio of round trippers over the aforementioned five-game period.