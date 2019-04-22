Rays' Tommy Pham: Goes deep in loss

Pham went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Pham's 388-foot solo shot in the eighth knotted the game at 3-3. The outfielder has now hit safely in four straight contests after seeing his 48-game on-base streak snapped last Wednesday. Factoring in Sunday's production, Pham is hitting a solid .289 through his first 99 plate appearances, but curiously, all four of his extra-base hits thus far are homers.