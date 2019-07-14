Rays' Tommy Pham: Goes yard again

Pham went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run during a win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

The slugging outfielder smacked his second home run over the last three days in the nightcap, his 15th time leaving the yard this season. Pham has been hitting well since prior to the All-Star break, as he's now 9-for-21 with three doubles, two homers, five RBI, a walk and four runs over his last five contests.