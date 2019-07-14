Rays' Tommy Pham: Goes yard again
Pham went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run during a win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.
The slugging outfielder smacked his second home run over the last three days in the nightcap, his 15th time leaving the yard this season. Pham has been hitting well since prior to the All-Star break, as he's now 9-for-21 with three doubles, two homers, five RBI, a walk and four runs over his last five contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.