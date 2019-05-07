Rays' Tommy Pham: Grand in win

Pham went 2-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in a 12-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Pham took a cutter from Merrill Kelly and delivered a grand slam that cleared the center field wall with a 109 MPH exit velocity. The 31-year-old is hitting .307/.413/.485 with four home runs and three stolen bases over the last month.

