Rays' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench

Pham isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Texas.

Pham is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener after recently being diagnosed with a mild flexor strain. Austin Meadows moves over to left field and is set to bat second as Nate Lowe serves as the designated hitter.

More News
Our Latest Stories