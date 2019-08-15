Rays' Tommy Pham: Homers in return to lineup

Pham went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss at San Diego.

Pham missed three of the last four games with sore right hand as he nurses a small fracture, but he showed no issues Wednesday as he hit a 408-foot shot to left field during the first inning. The 31-year-old was 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts in his previous five contests, so it's good to see his power stroke return after sitting out a few games.

