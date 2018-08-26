Rays' Tommy Pham: Homers in return

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Pham returned to action with a bang after missing the previous two games with a dislocated ring finger. The 30-year-old took Brandon Workman deep in the seventh inning for his 15th homer of the season and first since July 19. Hopefully the long ball will get Pham going at the dish, as he's hitting just .194/.332/.355 in nine games with the Rays.

