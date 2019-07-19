Rays' Tommy Pham: Improved plate discipline in loss

Pham went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run during a loss to the Yankees in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

One game after striking out in all four at-bats, Pham went to the other end of the spectrum in terms of patience at the plate. The outfielder has been scuffling at the plate in July (.231 average), but he's sporting a productive .344 on-base percentage during the month anyhow as a result of drawing eight walks to go with 12 hits. The well-rounded veteran has also swiped 10 bases and is carrying a solid .276/.378/.462 line across 410 plate appearances.