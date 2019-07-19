Rays' Tommy Pham: Improved plate discipline in loss
Pham went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run during a loss to the Yankees in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.
One game after striking out in all four at-bats, Pham went to the other end of the spectrum in terms of patience at the plate. The outfielder has been scuffling at the plate in July (.231 average), but he's sporting a productive .344 on-base percentage during the month anyhow as a result of drawing eight walks to go with 12 hits. The well-rounded veteran has also swiped 10 bases and is carrying a solid .276/.378/.462 line across 410 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...