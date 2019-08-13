Rays' Tommy Pham: Injured list stint a possibility
Pham (hand) could be placed on the injured list in coming days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He's not feeling great,'' manager Kevin Cash said. "It's not ideal. We know he's playing through some discomfort and some pain. It's just a matter that we want to confirm that we're doing the right thing by allowing him to continue to play so we're waiting on that feedback.''
Pham missed Monday's series opener against the Padres due to his lingering hand soreness, and he was also absent from the starting nine versus the Mariners on Saturday for the same reason. The veteran outfielder's performance at the plate has been affected, as he's gone just 5-for-30 over his first eight games of August. A decision on Pham is likely over the earlier part of the week, with the Rays potentially opting to see if some down time will eliminate his discomfort altogether.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...