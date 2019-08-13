Rays' Tommy Pham: Injured list stint a possibility

Pham (hand) could be placed on the injured list in coming days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He's not feeling great,'' manager Kevin Cash said. "It's not ideal. We know he's playing through some discomfort and some pain. It's just a matter that we want to confirm that we're doing the right thing by allowing him to continue to play so we're waiting on that feedback.''

Pham missed Monday's series opener against the Padres due to his lingering hand soreness, and he was also absent from the starting nine versus the Mariners on Saturday for the same reason. The veteran outfielder's performance at the plate has been affected, as he's gone just 5-for-30 over his first eight games of August. A decision on Pham is likely over the earlier part of the week, with the Rays potentially opting to see if some down time will eliminate his discomfort altogether.