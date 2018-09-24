Rays' Tommy Pham: Keeps rolling in win

Pham went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He's now reached safely in a career-high 25 straight games.

Pham's on-base streak also qualifies as the best in the American League at present. The slugging outfielder has excelled since arriving in Tampa from St. Louis at the trade deadline, slashing .347/.444/.620 over 144 plate appearances while compiling a .446 wOBA and .273 ISO during that stretch.