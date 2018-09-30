Rays' Tommy Pham: Knocks three hits

Pham went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored, one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline, Pham was electric with the Rays down the stretch. The 30-year-old with a .343 average and 1.070 OPS in 174 plate appearances with Tampa Bay. Overall, he scored 102 runs and drilled 21 homers during the 2018 season.