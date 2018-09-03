Rays' Tommy Pham: Laces three-bagger in win
Pham went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple and a run in a win over the Indians on Sunday.
Pham now has an eight-game hitting streak, a stretch during which he's compiled five extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, two home runs) and seven RBI. The 30-year-old outfielder has quickly boosted his AL average from .091 to .293 over that stretch and is offering both the Rays and fantasy owners a late-season offensive boost.
