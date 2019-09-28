Play

Rays' Tommy Pham: Launches 21st homer

Pham went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Friday night against the Blue Jays.

Pham kicked off the scoring in this one with a two-run blast over the fence in left field, and the Rays would go on to win 6-2, securing a postseason berth. Friday's home run is Pham's first since Aug. 31.

