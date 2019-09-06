Rays' Tommy Pham: Leaves with forearm tightness

Pham left Thursday's game with right forearm tightness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Prior to exiting, Pham went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base to become the seventh member of the 20-20 club this season. He was replaced in left field by Guillermo Heredia in the top of the eighth inning after swiping the bag and then getting tagged out in a rundown.

More News
Our Latest Stories