Rays' Tommy Pham: Leaves with leg cramp

Pham was removed from Thursday night's game against the Twins due to a cramp in his right lower leg, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Pham appeared to be favoring his leg while playing the field in the top of the fifth inning, and he was lifted from the contest in the bottom half of the frame when it was his turn to bat. Given the nature of his injury, he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.