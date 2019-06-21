Rays' Tommy Pham: Leaves yard in loss

Pham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two runs overall in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

Pham was the only one among his teammates to tug on Frankie Montas' proverbial cape during the latter's dominant eight innings, as he blasted a 423-foot shot to left center in the sixth off the right-hander. The homer was Pham's 11th of the season and third overall in the last 10 games. The veteran outfielder has also reached safely in 11 of his past 12 contests overall, and he's slashing an impressive .316/.422/.537 with 18 home runs and 55 RBI over the 107 games encompassing his Rays career, which dates back to Aug. 1 of last season.