Rays' Tommy Pham: Leaves yard in win

Pham went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Pham blasted a 395-foot shot to center with Daniel Robertson aboard in the seventh to close out the scoring on the afternoon for the Rays. The slugging outfielder has now reached safely in 12 straight games and has homered in three of the past four contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories