Rays' Tommy Pham: Lifts 20th homer

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Rays' loss to the Blue Jays.

He cleared the fences in the third inning off Thomas Pannone in an otherwise tepid day for Tampa Bay's offense. In his six-game hit streak, Pham is 12-for-25 with three homers, six runs scored and seven RBI, bringing him to a .272/.358/.455 slash with 20 homers, 60 RBI, 92 runs and 12 stolen bases in 536 plate appearances.