Rays' Tommy Pham: Likely to play field Monday

Manager Kevin Cash said he expects Pham (shoulder) to play the outfield during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Pham has been managing a sore shoulder through most of camp but has still been able to 32 at-bats in Grapefruit League games while mostly serving as a designated hitter. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Pham will slot in as the DH again in Saturday's game against the Twins, and after getting a day off Sunday, the 31-year-old should be ready to fill his normal role in the outfield early next week. Cash relayed that Pham has felt good in recent throwing sessions, an indication his shoulder is healing as anticipated.