Rays' Tommy Pham: Missing another start

Pham (lower leg) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham will take a seat for the third straight game while he continues to recover from the cramp in his lower right leg he suffered in Thursday's series opener. The Rays are hopeful that three days out of the lineup plus a team off day Monday will provide sufficient recovery time for Pham, who could be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday in Detroit. Brandon Lowe will draw the start in left field in Pham's stead.