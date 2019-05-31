Rays' Tommy Pham: MRI brings good news

An MRI revealed "good results" for Pham, who left Thursday's game against Minnesota due to a right lower leg cramp, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

It appears as though Pham escaped a significant injury, and he may be back in the starting nine Friday depending upon how he feels when he shows up to the ballpark. Guillermo Heredia is a candidate to draw the start in left field if Pham is held out.