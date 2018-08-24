Rays' Tommy Pham: Not in Friday's lineup
Pham (finger) will not return to the starting lineup Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pham will remain sidelined for a third straight game after suffering a dislocated ring finger during Tuesday's contest. Though he was targeting a return to the field Friday, the outfielder is still experiencing a little inflammation and soreness. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...