Rays' Tommy Pham: Not in Friday's lineup

Pham (finger) will not return to the starting lineup Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham will remain sidelined for a third straight game after suffering a dislocated ring finger during Tuesday's contest. Though he was targeting a return to the field Friday, the outfielder is still experiencing a little inflammation and soreness. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game.

