Play

Rays' Tommy Pham: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Pham is not starting Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham hasn't been at his best down the stretch, hitting just .224/.268/.284 over his last 16 games and going just 2-for-21 at the plate over his last five. Austin Meadows slides to left field in his absence Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories