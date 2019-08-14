Rays' Tommy Pham: Now expects to avoid injured list
Pham (hand) expects to avoid a trip to the injured list and hopes to return to the lineup Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "I'm feeling better today," Pham said. "I'm just getting my strength back right now. I've been doing a lot of strengthening exercises because [my hand] been feeling weak. I haven't been feeling like my strength has been there for me in my hand and my swing in general. I'll probably play tomorrow."
Pham has missed a total of three games with injury, including two straight. The veteran outfielder has been taking medicine to reduce swelling, which is the result of a small fracture. Even if Pham can't quite make it back into the lineup Wednesday, this latest report seems to indicate he has a better chance of avoiding an extended layoff than previously thought.
