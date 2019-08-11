Rays' Tommy Pham: Nursing sore hand

Pham was withheld from Saturday's lineup in Seattle due to a sore right hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham apparently sustained the injury sliding into a base Friday and he'll take Saturday to recover. Manager Kevin Cash said the 31-year-old is available off the bench, but they'd like to avoid him taking swings if possible.

