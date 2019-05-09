Rays' Tommy Pham: On base five times in loss

Pham went 2-for-3 with a double and three walks in an extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Pham was one of the few Rays to find any offensive success, reaching base in five of his six plate appearances. The hot-hitting outfielder vaulted his average over the .300 mark with his impressive showing, and his season-high three walks helped push his on-base percentage to a whopping .416 over 161 plate appearances.