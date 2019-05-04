Rays' Tommy Pham: On base four times Friday

Pham went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Friday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Pham opened up the scoring with his run-scoring double in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to five games in the process. The outfielder added a pair of singles later in the game, bringing his average back up above .300 for the first time this month. Through 31 games this season, Pham is slashing .305/.415/.458 with four homers and six stolen bases.