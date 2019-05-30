Rays' Tommy Pham: On base four times in win
Pham went 3-for-5 with a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Pham stepped up with yet another multi-hit outing, his fourth in the last seven games. The veteran outfielder also extended his on-base streak to 16 games, and in doing so, pushed his May average to an impressive .303.
