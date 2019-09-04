Rays' Tommy Pham: On base thrice in loss

Pham went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run during a loss to the Orioles in Tuesday's first game of a doubleheader.

Pham was one of the few bright spots throughout the low-scoring loss for the Rays in the matinee. The veteran outfielder extended his hitting streak to four games with his performance in Game 1 of the twin bill, and he managed to subsequently hit safely in the nightcap as well. With the combined three hits Tuesday, Pham is now hitting .426 (20-for-47) with seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one home run), seven RBI, four walks, three steals and seven runs over the last 12 games.