Rays' Tommy Pham: Only bright spot in blowout

Pham went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Pham was responsible for the only run of the day for the Rays, and he generated the team's sole multi-hit effort as well in the blowout defeat. The slugging outfielder's bat has been blistering hot since June 12, as he's gone 14-for-32 with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, three walks and five runs over the eight games during that stretch.