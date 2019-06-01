Rays' Tommy Pham: Out again Saturday

Pham (lower leg) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The Rays called up Nate Lowe to add some short-term depth with Pham and Avisail Garcia (hamstring) banged up. The corresponding move was to send down a reliever, rather than to place either injured outfielder on the injured list, so it seems Pham is still day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories