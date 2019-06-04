Rays' Tommy Pham: Out again Tuesday

Pham (lower leg) isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham is slated to miss his fourth consecutive matchup while recovering from a cramp in his lower right leg that he felt during Thursday's contest. Austin Meadows will shift to left field in Pham's absence, opening the door for Guillermo Heredia to draw the start in right.

