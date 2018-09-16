Rays' Tommy Pham: Out of lineup Sunday

Pham is on the bench Sunday against Oakland.

After hitting a modest .248/.331/.399 to start the season in St. Louis, Pham has rebounded in Tampa Bay, hitting .309/.409/.521 in 25 games for his new team. Jake Bauers will get the start in left field Sunday, with C.J. Cron at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories