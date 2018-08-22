Rays' Tommy Pham: Out of lineup

Pham (finger) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Pham will get the night off after suffering a dislocated right ring finger during Tuesday's win. Initial X-rays came back negative, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Carlos Gomez and Mallex Smith are covering the corner outfield spots in this one.

