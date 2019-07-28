Rays' Tommy Pham: Out with hand sprain
Pham was removed from Sunday's game at Toronto with a right hand sprain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pham appeared to suffered the injury when he was thrown out at second base trying to stretch a single into a double. X-rays already came back negative so the 31-year-old appears to have avoided a fracture. The early diagnosis of a sprain seems like it would require at least a few days off, but the Rays won't have to make an immediate decision due to Monday's scheduled off day.
