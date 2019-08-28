Rays' Tommy Pham: Pair of doubles in loss

Pham went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Pham had the only two extra-base hits off Astros starter Justin Verlander and extended his on-base streak to 12 games in the process. It was also the third multi-hit effort of the last four games for Pham, who's rapped out four two-baggers overall during that stretch.

