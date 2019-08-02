Rays' Tommy Pham: Pair of RBI in return

Pham (hand) went 2-for-5 with two RBI from a pair of doubles in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

Pham looked to be all the way back from the hand sprain that had cost him the prior two games, with his pair of timely two-baggers key to the victory. The outfielder picked up right where he left off before the injury, as Thursday's multi-hit effort extended his hitting streak to seven games.