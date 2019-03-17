Rays' Tommy Pham: Playing again Sunday

Pham (shoulder) is in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Pham will serve as the Rays' designated hitter Sunday for the fourth straight day, so it's clear his shoulder is feeling much better than it did a week or two ago. Pham is expected to play the outfield Monday, and if he does that as planned and avoids any setbacks over the next couple days, he will be on track to play his regular role come Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...