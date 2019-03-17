Rays' Tommy Pham: Playing again Sunday
Pham (shoulder) is in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Pham will serve as the Rays' designated hitter Sunday for the fourth straight day, so it's clear his shoulder is feeling much better than it did a week or two ago. Pham is expected to play the outfield Monday, and if he does that as planned and avoids any setbacks over the next couple days, he will be on track to play his regular role come Opening Day.
