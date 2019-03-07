Rays' Tommy Pham: Playing for second straight day

Pham (shoulder) is in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham will serve as the Rays' designated hitter for the second straight day, which is a sign his shoulder is feeling better even if he is not ready to see action in the field just yet. Pham will hit second in the Rays' batting order Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories