Rays' Tommy Pham: Plays table-setting role in win

Pham went 1-for-3 with an RBI groundout, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Pham set the table nicely for out of the No. 2 hole in the order, crossing the plate on an Austin Meadows home run and a Travis d'Arnaud single. The red-hot outfielder currently carries an 11-game hitting streak; moreover, he's reached safely in an impressive 24 of his last 25 games. a stretch during which he's raised his season average 13 points to .279.