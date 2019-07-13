Rays' Tommy Pham: Posts 14th homer

Pham went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs in a 16-4 victory against the Orioles on Friday.

The 31-year-old hit his solo home run in the second at-bat of the game, setting the tone for the night. The Rays scored seven runs in the first and two in the second. The homer was Pham's first of July, but he does already have 14 this season, putting him on pace for his third straight 20-homer year. Pham is batting .283 with 31 extra-base hits, 40 RBI, 44 runs and eight steals in 329 at-bats this season.