Rays' Tommy Pham: Posts 14th homer
Pham went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs in a 16-4 victory against the Orioles on Friday.
The 31-year-old hit his solo home run in the second at-bat of the game, setting the tone for the night. The Rays scored seven runs in the first and two in the second. The homer was Pham's first of July, but he does already have 14 this season, putting him on pace for his third straight 20-homer year. Pham is batting .283 with 31 extra-base hits, 40 RBI, 44 runs and eight steals in 329 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal