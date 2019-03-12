Rays' Tommy Pham: Re-enters lineup as DH

Pham (shoulder) will bat second and serve as the Rays' designated hitter for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham has been battling shoulder soreness throughout the spring, which has made the Rays reluctant to deploy him in the outfield. His ability to rejoin the lineup two days after being scratched suggests the latest recurrence of shoulder problems isn't a major concern, and the expectation is that he'll be ready for outfield work later in the week.