Rays' Tommy Pham: Reaches base three times
Pham went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a walk in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.
Pham was reinstated from the disabled list prior to Thursday's contest after healing from his foot injury and ended up knocking his first two hits as a member of the Rays. The 30-year-old outfielder will likely have an everyday role for the rest of the season as long as he stays healthy.
